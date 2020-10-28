Fatima Sana Shaikh On Getting Replaced In Bhoot Police: I Am Not Upset

Fatima Sana Shaikh On Bhoot Police

Talking about leaving the project and some of the changes in the production team, Fatima added, "First it was with Fox Star Hindi and now it's with some other production house (Ramesh Taurani's Tips). So, that was a massive change. Things are not that bigger and I am not upset. I mean, this is how it is. People make films and want it to be the best. They cast according to their liking and it's fine."

The actress concluded by saying, "What to do now? We can't be bitter about everything."

Fatima Is Gearing Up For The Release Of Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari

Currently, Fatima is gearing up for the release of Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari directed by Abhishek Sharma. The comedy-drama also stars Manoj Bajpayee and Diljit Dosanjh in lead roles. Fans have been lauding the film for being nepotism free but the actress feels otherwise. She had told Hindustan Times, "Audience is the one who makes or breaks people. They have the power, let's see what happens."

Fatima Will Also Be Seen In Ludo

Fatima will also be seen in the upcoming Netflix release Ludo. The anthology by Anurag Basu follows four stories and an ensemble cast which includes Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Suresh Saraf, Pearle Maaney and Inayat Verma.