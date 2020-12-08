Gautam Gulati Reveals How Salman Khan Had Left Him Stunned With An Action Sequence On Radhe Sets

In November last year, ex-Bigg Boss contestant and actor Gautam Gulati had taken to his Twitter page to announce that he is a part of Salman Khan's upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The Azhar acto had also penned a note of gratitude and thanked God for the opportunity.

Recently, in an interaction with an entertainment portal, Gautam opened up about his experience of working with the superstar.

He was quoted as saying by Koimoi.com, "He is very professional. He doesn't need a script; he doesn't read scripts. He doesn't need to learn anything even from the top action stunt masters or action choreographers coming from any part of the country. He is too fast. He is faster than them, I dunno how come?"

Narrating an anecdote from the sets of Radhe when Salman aced an action sequence in just 15 seconds, Gautam continued, "So, myself and Prabhu Deva were standing and looking at his shot, it was so difficult. But, I don't know how come he managed to give that shot in just lesser than 15 seconds. I still think about it, ki ise to kai ghante lagenge seekhne me. Par jaise hi choreographer ne stunt kiya and then sir did it, and believe me he did it ten times better than that guy. He had swag in it and proper movements, even faster than those guys! I was completely stunned."

Gautam was all praise for Salman Khan and further added, "I even told him that 'Sir, you are next level.' But we get to learn a lot to see such a big star in front, not on-screen but in front. He is a very humble man and always constantly smiling. So it was a good experience."

Speaking about Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, the Prabhu Deva directorial is a remake of the Korean film The Outlaws and has Salman essaying the role of a cop. The film also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. Radhe was earlier slated to release on Eid 2020. However, the Salman Khan starrer couldn't hit the big screens owing to the COVID-19 lockdown. Now, the makers are yet to announce the new release date of the film.

