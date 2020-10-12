Disha Patani Wraps Up Shoot Of Salman Khan's Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai

Disha Patani took to Instagram to announce the wrap up of her upcoming film with Salman Khan, Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai. Sharing a picture with her girl gang, she thanked the 'Best Ever' team for working with her.

Disha in the picture can be seen with her team, smiling at the camera. She is wearing a plain black t-shirt and is showing of her bare face, without any makeup. She captioned the post as "#radhe packup thank you my lovely team for being the best ever #girlpower." The picture shows Disha posing with four other girls as they take a selfie.

Salman Khan and the team began shoot last month for Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai as soon as the lockdown restrictions were lifted. The film's shoot came to a halt like many other film productions back in March 2020, due to the pandemic. According to reports, in March Salman and Disha were to take off for Azerbaijan but called off the trip. A source was quoted by Mid Day as saying, "Considering the coronavirus outbreak, it's scary to travel with a large number of unit hands abroad. It doesn't make sense. Now, it will have to be shot elsewhere."

Coming back to Disha, Radhe is her second project with Salman after Bharat. Speaking about working with Salman Khan once again, Disha had told PTI, "Salman sir just asked me if I would like to do the film. I said yes. There is a reason why I chose to do the film, besides the fact that it had Salman sir and it was directed by Prabhu Deva sir. It has to do with the story and my character."

Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai stars Randeep Hooda as the principal villain and Tamil actor Bharath as a cop. Directed by Prabhu Deva, the film was set to release in May 2020 but the makers are yet to reveal a new release date.

