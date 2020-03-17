Jacqueline Fernandez Inspires Fans To Take On Yoga As Gyms Shutdown Due To Coronavirus

Several celebrities have been sharing the coronavirus lockdown plans, from Kareena Kapoor to Akshay Kumar, while Jacqueline Fernandez has set out to inspire her fans with a good work out regime. Since gyms have been closed across all metro cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Jacqueline has the perfect replacement that can be done anywhere.

Amidst the coronavirus outbreak, Jacqueline Fernandez is inspiring her fans to take up a new fitness regime as she shared clips of her yoga sessions on Instagram. On Monday, she shared videos where she can be seen performing yoga to some relaxing music in the background.

In the video, she can be seen wearing a short pink frock, and just as fit. She captioned one of the posts as, "Stretch. Keep that spine healthy and happy! Yoga poses are my fav, anytime, anywhere!"

In another video, she can be seen stretching and ending the session with deep breathing. "Make sure you put on some good relaxing music and breathe!!!" she captioned it.

The Instagram posts were flooded with loving comments, many shared red hearts and fire emojis while some wanted to learn how to be as fit as the actress. Celebrity make up artist Shaan Muttathil wrote, "Omg u should teach me also how to do yoga ❤️😍"

On the other hand, Katrina Kaif, who is also known to be quite a fitness freak, shared how she will be staying fit while at home for the lockdown. She revealed, 'you don't have to be at the gym to stay fit' and shared a few clips with her trainer of her new workout regime while at home.

Coronavirus Lockdown: Katrina Kaif Shows Us How To Stay Fit, Arjun Kapoor Plans To Binge-watch Films

Saif Ali Khan Is 'Booked' While Wife Kareena Kapoor Is Busy On Instagram Amid Coronavirus Scare!