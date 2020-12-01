Jacqueline Fernandez Joins The Cast Of Akshay Kumar-Kriti Sanon's Bachchan Pandey

Jacqueline Fernandez is all set to reunite with Akshay Kumar for Sajid Nadiadwala's action comedy Bachchan Pandey. The film also stars Kriti Sanon and Arshad Warsi in pivotal roles.

An excited Jacqueline said in her official statement, "I was very new to the industry when I did the 'Dhanno' song in Housefull for Nadiadwala and our bond & friendship goes way back then. I am elated to be back working with him and Bachchan Pandey will mark our 8th film together after Judwaa and Housefull series. I can't wait to reunite with Akshay once again. It's a crazy mad ride always with him and I am sure we will have a blast together."

Talking about the shoot schedule, the actress shared, "I'm looking forward to begin the shoot in January with them. I can't spill the beans on my character yet but I can tell you it's a totally different avatar."

"This film will be an altogether different experience for us as we would be shooting in the new normal owing to the on-going pandemic but as we say the show must go on. With the precautions and norms for COVID -19 which would be taken care of, I am extremely excited to be at my 'Happy Place' with Sajid, Akshay and have a gala time," Jacqueline was quoted as saying.

She further added, "I have just finished shooting for a film while the other one is going on and I'm set to roll for Bachchan Pandey soon post which I'll be back with Nadiadwala directing Salman and myself for Kick 2," she signed off.

Jacqueline will begin shooting with Akshay, Kriti and Arshad from first week of January in Jaisalmer. Directed by Farhad Samji, Bachchan Pandey will be reportedly shot in places like Gadisar Lake and Jaisalkot.

