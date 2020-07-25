    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Khuda Haafiz Trailer: Vidyut Jammwal Embarks On A Dangerous Journey To Save His Love

      By
      |

      Vidyut Jammwal who is known for his action skills, is back with another film titled Khuda Haafiz. The Commando star essays the role of a man who is in search of his missing wife in a foreign country. The film also stars Annu Kapoor, Shiv Pandit and Aahana Kumra in pivotal roles.

      khuda

      Vidyut Jammwal plays Sameer Choudhary, while Shivaleeka Oberoi plays his missing wife, Nargis. Sameer's search leads him to make some shocking discoveries about human trafficking. What follows next is plenty of twists and turns.

      Check out the trailer.

      Speaking about the film, Vidyut earlier said in a statement, "I'm really excited about doing this romantic action film based on a real life love story in a very contemporary setting. With incidents based on actual events, this could be one of the biggest and most memorable action thrillers of our time. I am very proud to be part of such a great team to tell a truly gripping tale."

      Meanwhile, director Faruk Kabir was quoted as saying, "You are going to see a side of VJ (Vidyut Jammwal) as an actor that you have not witnessed before and he is going to move you and stir you with a very honest and intense portrayal of a character and not an action star (like he is known to be)."

      Khuda Haafiz is slated to premiere on August 14, 2020 on Disney+ Hotstar.

      ALSO READ: Vidyut Jammwal Lashes Out At Disney+ Hotstar For Snubbing Him!

      ALSO READ: Yaara Trailer: Vidyut Jammwal, Amit Sadh, Shruti Haasan's Crime Drama Is An Ode To Friendship

      Story first published: Saturday, July 25, 2020, 16:10 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jul 25, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X