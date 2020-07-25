Khuda Haafiz Trailer: Vidyut Jammwal Embarks On A Dangerous Journey To Save His Love

Vidyut Jammwal who is known for his action skills, is back with another film titled Khuda Haafiz. The Commando star essays the role of a man who is in search of his missing wife in a foreign country. The film also stars Annu Kapoor, Shiv Pandit and Aahana Kumra in pivotal roles.

Vidyut Jammwal plays Sameer Choudhary, while Shivaleeka Oberoi plays his missing wife, Nargis. Sameer's search leads him to make some shocking discoveries about human trafficking. What follows next is plenty of twists and turns.

Check out the trailer.

An ordinary man with an extraordinary determination to save his love. #KhudaHaafizTrailer trailer out now exclusively on Disney+Hotstar! https://t.co/E5iOc9eBMF pic.twitter.com/JPjiSOh0yC — Disney+HotstarVIP (@DisneyplusHSVIP) July 24, 2020

Speaking about the film, Vidyut earlier said in a statement, "I'm really excited about doing this romantic action film based on a real life love story in a very contemporary setting. With incidents based on actual events, this could be one of the biggest and most memorable action thrillers of our time. I am very proud to be part of such a great team to tell a truly gripping tale."

Meanwhile, director Faruk Kabir was quoted as saying, "You are going to see a side of VJ (Vidyut Jammwal) as an actor that you have not witnessed before and he is going to move you and stir you with a very honest and intense portrayal of a character and not an action star (like he is known to be)."

Khuda Haafiz is slated to premiere on August 14, 2020 on Disney+ Hotstar.

ALSO READ: Vidyut Jammwal Lashes Out At Disney+ Hotstar For Snubbing Him!

ALSO READ: Yaara Trailer: Vidyut Jammwal, Amit Sadh, Shruti Haasan's Crime Drama Is An Ode To Friendship