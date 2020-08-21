Kunal Kemmu On CBI For Sushant: People Asked For It And It Should Happen, But We Need To Be Sensible

Bollywood stars like Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Ankita Lokhande and others have welcomed the CBI inquiry of Sushant Singh Rajput's case. In the past few months, many have strongly expressed the need to know the truth surrounding Sushant's death.

Kunal Kemmu respects this and adds that we should also be more sensible and sympathetic towards Sushant's family in this matter.

Regarding Sushant's case, Pinkvilla quoted Kunal as saying, "You know, honestly, that is something that I don't want to belittle to a comment that I make as I think it's very personal to the family (Sushant Singh Rajput's family), which has suffered that loss, so I don't want to judge who's genuine or not since I'm not in that position to. I feel very sorry for what happened and I think there are people (the CBI and ED, currently) who are looking at it. If there is so much of a need for some people to know it (the reason behind Sushant's death), then I think that should happen. The people are asking for something and it should happen."

"So, we have to be slightly more sensible and sympathetic toward this," Kunal added.

While a clean investigation of Sushant's death has received a strong support from his fans, many have also observed that his death has turned into somewhat of a media circus with many reputed media houses publishing unverified claims as news. Celebrities such as Naseeruddin Shah, Swara Bhasker and others have slammed the callous reporting of Sushant's case.

On Wednesday, August 19, the Supreme Court ordered a CBI inquiry of Sushant's death. It was earlier being investigated by the Mumbai Police, with the Bihar Police joining in after Sushant's father filed an FIR with the latter.

