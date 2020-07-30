    For Quick Alerts
      Made In Heaven’s Arjun Mathur Feels People Are ‘Washing Their Dirty Laundry Over Someone’s Death’

      Actor Arjun Mathur, who has experienced the uneven playing field of the Hindi film industry, achieved success only recently with the web series Made In Heaven. Arjun said that while he was extremely disappointed to learn about the industry's unfairness, he did not let it bog him down, but instead it gave him the courage to explore much more through his filmography.

      Actor Arjun Mathur Wishes Nepotism Debate Was More Civil

      On the debate that has been reignited following Sushant's death, Arjun believes it will remove some of the toxicity in the industry through introspection, but he wishes people were debating in a more civil manner. As of now, he thinks many are "washing their dirty laundry over someone's death."

      "Good that this debate is happening and mainstream Bollywood is kind of soul-searching and wondering if they went wrong somewhere. Surely some of the toxic stuff in the industry will leave us for good. But I'm also finding it disrespectful. There's a much more civil way to do this. Actors don't need to come out and talk so much, public baat kar rahi hai," Arjun told Hindustan Times.

      When asked if the gates of the industry will be opened for struggling outsiders through this discussion, he said, "Work will happen the way it has been happening. Not everyone becomes mega star overnight. Also, ask yourself aapko kya mega star banna hai? From what's happening right now, one thing is clear that stardom isn't everything. It's a tough place to maintain your mental equilibrium, so it's better to have faith in yourself."

      On the impact of frivolous talk shows like Koffee With Karan, Arjun opined, "It's detrimental to our society. I've nothing against Karan, I love him for the really funny human that he is, but whatever I know of him in social or personal setting, has nothing to do with this particular show. Not just me, even the people who've been on the show said the same. Putting people down and these gossip aren't required."

      Arjun has worked in films like Luck By Chance, Angry Indian Goddesses, The Accidental Prime Minister and more.

      Story first published: Thursday, July 30, 2020, 18:23 [IST]
