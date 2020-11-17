Malaika Arora Chills With BFF Kareena Kapoor And Taimur In Dharamshala; Calls It 'Mountain Bliss'

It's Mountain Bliss For Malaika, Kareena And Taimur

In the picture, Malaika, Kareena and Taimur are seen posing for the camera against the backdrop of the snow-capped mountains. Malaika captioned her picture as, "Mountain bliss ♥️ #timtim @kareenakapoorkhan #dharamshala."

When Kareena Turned Photographer For Malaika

Malaika Arora shared a picture of herself clad in a white robe, relaxing with a cup of drink and wrote, "Robe,Ugg's n a hot cuppa.... my kinda vibe ✨🌟💥🌞 pic theda hai par achaa hai @kareenakapoorkhan."

Meanwhile, Kareena Reveals What Happens When Arjun Kapoor Lays His Hands On The Camera

Arjun Kapoor joined Malaika Arora and Kareena Kapoor Khan's ‘entourage' in McLeodganj, and even turned photographer for little Tim. Bebo shared two pictures clicked by Arjun on her Instagram page. The first photo shows Saif giving Taimur a piggy ride, while the second picture shows Saif, Kareena and Taimur walking towards the church.

Arjun Kapoor's Witty Caption For His GF Malaika's Photo Will Leave You In Splits

The Panipat actor took to his Instagram story to share a glimpse of his lady love Malaika and wrote, "Check her out," followed by a winking smiley emoji.