Malaika Arora Chills With BFF Kareena Kapoor And Taimur In Dharamshala; Calls It 'Mountain Bliss'
Malaika Arora is currently stationed in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh to spend some quality time with her actor-beau Arjun Kapoor who is shooting there for his upcoming horror comedy Bhoot Police. Giving her company is Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan, who too recently flew to Dharamshala to celebrate Diwali with Saif Ali Khan who is also a part of Bhoot Police.
Earlier, we gave you a glimpse of how Malaika joined Saif, Kareena and Taimur for their Diwali bonfire night celebration. While Malaika has been giving fans a sneak-peek into how she is enjoying her stay in Dharmashala, the actress recently shared a picture in which she is seen hanging out with Kareena and Taimur.
It's Mountain Bliss For Malaika, Kareena And Taimur
In the picture, Malaika, Kareena and Taimur are seen posing for the camera against the backdrop of the snow-capped mountains. Malaika captioned her picture as, "Mountain bliss ♥️ #timtim @kareenakapoorkhan #dharamshala."
When Kareena Turned Photographer For Malaika
Malaika Arora shared a picture of herself clad in a white robe, relaxing with a cup of drink and wrote, "Robe,Ugg's n a hot cuppa.... my kinda vibe ✨🌟💥🌞 pic theda hai par achaa hai @kareenakapoorkhan."
Meanwhile, Kareena Reveals What Happens When Arjun Kapoor Lays His Hands On The Camera
Arjun Kapoor joined Malaika Arora and Kareena Kapoor Khan's ‘entourage' in McLeodganj, and even turned photographer for little Tim. Bebo shared two pictures clicked by Arjun on her Instagram page. The first photo shows Saif giving Taimur a piggy ride, while the second picture shows Saif, Kareena and Taimur walking towards the church.
Arjun Kapoor's Witty Caption For His GF Malaika's Photo Will Leave You In Splits
The Panipat actor took to his Instagram story to share a glimpse of his lady love Malaika and wrote, "Check her out," followed by a winking smiley emoji.
