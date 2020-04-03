Malaika Arora Reveals How Her Family Reacted To The Decision Of Divorcing Arbaaz Khan

Previously known as a Power couple, Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan shocked everyone after deciding to break their marriage, which lasted for 16 years. The duo grabbed everyone's attention when they separated in 2016 and got divorced in 2017.

Malaika Arora recently appeared on Kareena Kapoor Khan's talk show and opened up about the entire thing which happened during the divorce process. Malaika Arora revealed how her family reacted a day before her divorce. On the talk show, Malla said, "Everyone suggested me not to do it, 'no one is going to say that your decision is right, so go for it'. Even the night before I got divorced, my family asked me 'Are you sure about your decision?' But I think, people who care for you will definitely be worried about you."

Malaika Arora feels the decision was very tough. "The decision was never easy to make and at the end of the day, someone has to be blamed. We both decided to take this step as it would be better for us and the people around us," she added.

Speaking about how her son Arhaan accepted his parents' decision of separation, Malaika Arora said, "I would want a happy environment for my child and with time he has been more accepting. Not only this but one day he even said, 'Mom, it's good to see you happy and smiling'."

On a related note, Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora are now in a relationship with Giorgia Andriani and Arjun Kapoor respectively. Even after the divorce, Arbaaz and Malaika never miss any chance to spend time with their son and celebrate almost every occasion together.