Nargis Fakhri's Boyfriend Justin Santos Pens A Romantic Post For Her; Says 'How Did I Get So Lucky'

Nargis' Beau Can't Stop Gushing About Her

Justin captioned his post as, "Look at this perfect woman right here. How did I get so lucky? On top of her being drop dead gorgeous would you believe me if I told you her jokes were hilarious too? #Unicorn #BlueSteel."

Nargis Fakhri's Hilarious Response To Her Boyfriend's Post

"Aweeeeeeeee. I love that you love my jokes," Nargis commented on his post, along with a bunch of laughing emojis.

Meanwhile, Fans Couldn't Stop Showering Love On The Couple

A netizen wrote, "I am so happy For both of you. Wonderful Couple." "You are one lucky guy," read another comment. "Masha Allah, I hope it's happily ever after, marry her, she's a gem," an Instagram user wrote on Justin's post.

Nargis Fakhri's Love Life

A few days ago, Nargis made her relationship with Justin Insta-official by posting a couple of love-soaked pictures on her Instagram page. Before Justin, Nargis was reportedly in a relationship with filmmaker Matt Alonzo. The Banjo actress was also rumoured to be dating actor-producer Uday Chopra. However, both of them had slammed the reports.