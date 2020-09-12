Nargis Fakhri's Boyfriend Justin Santos Pens A Romantic Post For Her; Says 'How Did I Get So Lucky'
It looks like 'love is in the air' for Nargis Fakhri. The actress is reportedly dating a New York-based chef named Justin Santos. Recently, Justin took to his Instagram page to pen a mushy post for his ladylove, in which he spoke about how she is a beauty with an amazing sense of humour.
Justin posted a picture in which he, dressed in printed shorts and a brown hoodie, is seen posing for a picture with Nargis who looks stunning in a white jumpsuit and neon green bikini top.
Nargis' Beau Can't Stop Gushing About Her
Justin captioned his post as, "Look at this perfect woman right here. How did I get so lucky? On top of her being drop dead gorgeous would you believe me if I told you her jokes were hilarious too? #Unicorn #BlueSteel."
Nargis Fakhri's Hilarious Response To Her Boyfriend's Post
"Aweeeeeeeee. I love that you love my jokes," Nargis commented on his post, along with a bunch of laughing emojis.
Meanwhile, Fans Couldn't Stop Showering Love On The Couple
A netizen wrote, "I am so happy For both of you. Wonderful Couple." "You are one lucky guy," read another comment. "Masha Allah, I hope it's happily ever after, marry her, she's a gem," an Instagram user wrote on Justin's post.
Nargis Fakhri's Love Life
A few days ago, Nargis made her relationship with Justin Insta-official by posting a couple of love-soaked pictures on her Instagram page. Before Justin, Nargis was reportedly in a relationship with filmmaker Matt Alonzo. The Banjo actress was also rumoured to be dating actor-producer Uday Chopra. However, both of them had slammed the reports.
Speaking about work, Nargis Fakhri will next be seen in Sanjay Dutt's Torbaaz, in which she essays the role of a NGO worker. The film is slated to release on Netflix.
