      Netizens Hail Sonu Sood As A ‘Superhero’ As He Continues Sending Migrant Workers To Their Hometowns!

      Fans can't stop singing praises of actor Sonu Sood, who has left no stone unturned to send migrant workers to their hometowns. It's known to all that ever since, the nationwide lockdown has been imposed in the wake of the Novel Coronavirus outbreak, majority of the labour class has been suffering, being stuck without any job, food or money. While some chose to walk thousands of kilometres to their hometown, some stayed back, stuck away from their homes.

      Actor Sonu Sood solely took the responsibility of the transportation and made sure to send back the migrant labourers back to their hometowns. Fans are extremely impressed with Sonu's effort for the needy and are hailing the actor as a 'superhero'. While some are sharing appreciating memes on the Happy New Year actor, some are showering positive words on their Twitter pages for Sood. Have a look..

      @SiLenT__HeartT: "The happiness in helping others is the best ever happiness... Super cool talented Real Hero Mr. @SonuSood proved it as well... #Salute to U sir... Proud on U."

      @imsaket_02: "Sonu Sood is arranging buses for migrant workers. He is trying to help as many migrants he can. The on screen villain is an inspiring hero in reality. The real gem❤."

      (Social media posts are unedited.)

      Story first published: Tuesday, May 26, 2020, 22:27 [IST]
