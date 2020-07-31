Onir On Similarity Between His Film ‘I Am’ And Zoya Akhtar’s Show ‘Made In Heaven’: Was Taken Aback

Filmmaker Onir has shared that he was taken aback when he saw striking resemblances to his film I Am, in Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti's web series Made In Heaven. He claimed that some sections of his film were directly lifted by the makers of Made In Heaven, and snubbed the show and the Hindi film industry by saying that acknowledgement has never been the industry's strong suit.

Reacting to a video which showed a side-by-side comparison between Onir's film I Am, and the web series Made In Heaven, Onir wrote on Twitter, "I was quite taken aback when I saw that so much of that section of I AM was not only there as content but shot exactly in the same way. But acknowledgement has never been the strength of this industry."

The original tweet which contained the comparison video, read, "Did the makers of #MadeInHeaven ask/take permission/inform @Onir before lifting this sequence frame by frame from his National Award winning film #IAM ? Watch! Common actor in both." The scenes showed a gay character being questioned by the police after being caught engaged in sexual sexual activity.

Arjun Mathur is the common actor referred to in the tweet. He played a homosexual man in both projects.

Made In Heaven is an Amazon Prime Video series also starring Sobhita Dhulipala, Kalki Koechlin, Jim Sarbh, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Shashank Arora and others.

I Am, on the other hand, is a 2010 anthology film starring Juhi Chawla, Nandita Das, Manisha Koirala and Rahul Bose.

