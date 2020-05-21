Producers Hope To Begin Shooting For Sanjay Dutt's Next Film Blockbuster Gang By July
Producer Sandip Ssingh says that the shooting for Sanjay Dutt's upcoming film, Blockbuster Gang is expected to begin as soon as the lockdown is lifted. If all goes well and the pandemic is brought under control, the team is hoping to start filming in the months of July and August.
The makers are yet to announce the full cast, but reports suggest that Blockbuster Gang was set to reunite Sanjay Dutt with Munna Bhai co-star Arshad Warsi. However, Ssingh revealed Warsi's casting has not been confirmed yet. "Arshad and I are great friends, and I want him on board. We have approached Arshad, once it's final we will announce it properly," he added.
Sanjay Dutt And Arshad Warsi To Collaborate?
Talking about the cast and filming schedule, Ssingh told PTI, "We will make the official announcement after that (lockdown). The moment we get the dates of all the actors, it shouldn't be difficult to start. We hope to start shooting in July-August if all goes well."
Blockbuster Gang To Be Shot In Mumbai And Goa
Earlier, Blockbuster Gang was set to be shot in Budapest and Mauritius, but will now be filmed in Mumbai and Goa, due to the ongoing pandemic, and the health risk involved in the cast and crew travelling abroad. Ssingh said that he is looking forward to releasing the film in 2021 and added, "I feel no one should release any films this year. They should wait for the situation to get better."
Sanjay Dutt Will Return As A Gangster
Blockbuster Gang, co-produced by Sanjay Dutt and Anand Pandit, is set to be co-directed by Ajay Arora and Lovel Arora. The screenplay and dialogues are written by ace comedy writers Sajid and Farhad, best known for the Housefull series. The film revolves around three dons and their gang members, who aspire to become the gang leaders one day.
Sanjay Dutt Calls Rishi Kapoor 'Elder Brother'; Says It Will Take A While For The Loss To Sink In
Sanjay Dutt's Daughter Trishala Recalls Her Fan Moment With Shah Rukh Khan Back In The '90s!