Rajkummar Rao And Nushrratt Bharuccha Turn DDLJ's Raj And Simran In Mustard Fields; Watch Video

Rajkummar Rao and Nushrratt Bharuccha couldn't stop themselves from channeling their inner Raj and Simran when they were shooting for their recently released film Chhalaang. On Monday, Nushrrat took to her Instagram page to give fans a sneak-peek into how she and her co-star tried the recreate an iconic scene from Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol's blockbuster Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

In the video, Nushrratt is seen running into Rajkummar's arms as he stands in a mustard field. They address each other as 'Raj' and 'Simran' and then break into a dance while singing 'Tujhe Dekha Toh Yeh Jaana Sanam'.

Nushrratt captioned her video as, "Bade bade deshon mein aise pyaare pyaare videos bante rehte hai 😁 @rajkummar_rao."

Have a look at the video.

Rajkummar Rao has often mentioned in his interviews that he is a huge fan of Shah Rukh Khan and that he was inspired by the superstar to take up acting. In the video shared by Nushrratt, Rajkummar Rao seems to be having a great time while imitating his favourite actor.

Meanwhile, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge completed 25 years on October 20, 2020. Speaking about the film, Kajol said in an interview with Marie Clarie, "I thought Raj was a cool hero. I thought that he had a lot of unexpected depth to him. You get the feeling he's this really carefree guy who doesn't really have much to him; he's just into how his hair looks and how he kicks the football. But somewhere toward the end of the film, you start believing in him as a character." On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan said that nobody could have played Simran better than Kajol.

