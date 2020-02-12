    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Rajkummar Rao Pens A Thought-Provoking Letter On Love For Patralekha Ahead Of Valentine’s Day

      By
      |

      Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha may not be overly affectionate on social media, but they do treat fans to some adorable pictures and videos from time to time. Ahead of Valentine's Day, Rajkummar wrote a long, heartfelt note for his girlfriend Patralekha and it really made us think. Check it out!

      Rajkummar Pens A Powerful Letter On Love For Patralekha

      Rajkummar started out his thought-provoking advance Valentine's Day wish for Patralekha writing, "It's the month of love and I've been thinking. Pondering, in fact, about love and the words and gestures we choose to express it. Despite having done my fair share of conventional romantic roles - today I find myself questioning many of love's "accepted" expressions, gestures, the way it's meant to make you feel versus how it somehow actually turns out. Now you may say, really - but love makes the world go round. Well, yes it does."

      In the letter, Rajkummar questions the language used to express love, such as 'madly in love', 'blindly in love' and asserted that it curbs individuality. He challenges the notion of someone being a 'better half' by saying that love should be an equal partnership which brings out the best in each other.

      He concluded by reflecting on his own nine-year journey with Patralekha, as he wrote, "I could go on, but I'll conclude by saying this. 9 years together and we've had our share of ups and downs. But one thing has been constant through it all, Us. Without the mandate of fancy dinner dates, chocolates or over the top gestures. I would choose to tread this path, do things that are meaningful and continue to reimagine this beautiful emotion to be greater together always."

      Read the letter here -

      View this post on Instagram

      Happy Valentine’s Day @patralekhaa #greatertogether

      A post shared by RajKummar Rao (@rajkummar_rao) on Feb 12, 2020 at 5:20am PST

      ALSO READ: Patralekha Says That Her Boyfriend Rajkummar Rao Shares The Load Of Household Chores With Her

      ALSO READ: Rajkummar Rao Opens Up About His Role And Preparation For Hansal Mehta's Chhalaang

      Read more about: rajkummar rao patralekha
      Story first published: Wednesday, February 12, 2020, 22:18 [IST]
      Other articles published on Feb 12, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X