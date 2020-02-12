Rajkummar Rao Pens A Thought-Provoking Letter On Love For Patralekha Ahead Of Valentine’s Day

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha may not be overly affectionate on social media, but they do treat fans to some adorable pictures and videos from time to time. Ahead of Valentine's Day, Rajkummar wrote a long, heartfelt note for his girlfriend Patralekha and it really made us think. Check it out!

Rajkummar started out his thought-provoking advance Valentine's Day wish for Patralekha writing, "It's the month of love and I've been thinking. Pondering, in fact, about love and the words and gestures we choose to express it. Despite having done my fair share of conventional romantic roles - today I find myself questioning many of love's "accepted" expressions, gestures, the way it's meant to make you feel versus how it somehow actually turns out. Now you may say, really - but love makes the world go round. Well, yes it does."

In the letter, Rajkummar questions the language used to express love, such as 'madly in love', 'blindly in love' and asserted that it curbs individuality. He challenges the notion of someone being a 'better half' by saying that love should be an equal partnership which brings out the best in each other.

He concluded by reflecting on his own nine-year journey with Patralekha, as he wrote, "I could go on, but I'll conclude by saying this. 9 years together and we've had our share of ups and downs. But one thing has been constant through it all, Us. Without the mandate of fancy dinner dates, chocolates or over the top gestures. I would choose to tread this path, do things that are meaningful and continue to reimagine this beautiful emotion to be greater together always."

