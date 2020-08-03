Raksha Bandhan 2020: Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt And Others Extend Warm Wishes To Fans

Amitabh Bachchan

Sharing a picture collage of his kids, Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda, and grandchildren, Agastya Nanda and Aaradhya Bachchan, Big B wrote, "and tomorrow be the festival of protection and security for the sister by the brother .. a pledge to be by her side, to hold her hand in times of trouble , to safeguard her from all evil that may erupt about and to let her know that no matter what he shall ever be by her side..Raksha Bandhan : ‘raksha' to protect ; ‘bandhan' to tie to bond to hold together. Our ‘samaaj' does possess centuries old traditions that make us all valuable .. in the essence of behavioural convictions .. such convictions that can never be betrayed or dissolved .. they are the crafted genius of writings on stone ..forever."

Rhea Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor's sister Rhea Kapoor posted a cute video featuring the Veere Di Wedding actress and her brother Harshvardhan Kapoor. She captioned it as, "Meri Wali Home Story Growing up with siblings is one of the greatest blessings in life. They are our first best friends and the foes we can't live without. The most beautiful aspect of the sibling relation, however, is that no matter how old you grow, how distant you stay, and how busy or stressed you are, even the thought of being with your sibling(s) in the safety of your house takes all the stress away. It is one of the most refreshing and overwhelming feelings. The same is the bond that I have shared with my siblings all through my life. We have been together, from being partners in crime to pillars of strength for each other. @square_yards gave us this beautiful chance to relive our memories and has motivated us to make new ones this Raksha Bandhan."

Sanjay Dutt

The actor shared a happy frame with his sisters, Namrata and Priya, and wrote, "Although younger to me, you two have always been my biggest support system, motivating me and being there for me throughout my life. I love you both so much. Happy Raksha Bandhan❤️ @priyadutt @namrata62."

Soha Ali Khan

Soha Ali Khan dropped a picture of her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu sharing a cute moment with cousin Taimur Ali Khan, and captioned it as, "On the ball and in my corner. #happyrakshabandhan #timandinni."

She also shared a picture of herself as a kid with her 'coolest' bhai Saif Ali Khan and wrote, "There's no denying you are the coolest brother I know. And there s no denying I don't know the first thing about being cool! #happyrakshabandhan bhai."

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora penned a heartfelt note for her younger sister Amrita Arora. It read, "Tum hi ho bandhu, sakha tum hi'. It's not just a prayer, it's not just a song...it's what defines our boundless relation. You are not just my baby sister...u are my best friend when I need one, an elder sister when I feel like being a child again, a sounding board when I feel like venting and a brother so I never miss having one. We are everything to eachother and words fall short to describe our eternal bond. Happy Rakshabandhan to you! Here's to the multiple roles you play in my life...a sister, a brother, a friend and many more."

She further continued, "Whether it's the sisterhood of undying support or bro code to protect eachother fiercely...we have it all. The best of both worlds in one package, that's how I'd like to describe you. It can be the entire world against us and I'll still be confident of winning with you by my side. You are a sister who always has my back and a brother who'll protect me at any cost. This Rakshabandhan I'd like to thank you for playing multiple roles in my life- a sister, a brother, a friend and many more."

Zoya Akhtar

The filmmaker shared passport-sized throwback pictures of herself and her 'partner-in-crime' brother Farhan Akhtar. She wrote, "Sis & Bro #foreverfriend #partnerincrime #siblings #igotyourback #yougotmine #rakhshabandhan #i❤️ u @faroutakhtar."

Shraddha Kapoor

The Baaghi actress walked down the memory lane and shared some goofy pictures with her brother Siddhant Kapoor and cousin Priyaank Sharma. She captioned them as, "Bhaiya and Bubu ♾🥰 @siddhanthkapoor @priyaankksharma #HappyRakhi."

Priyanka Chopra

The Quantico actress wrote, "Happy Raksha Bandhan to everyone celebrating and to my incredible brood of brothers. I've always loved this special festival that celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters. I feel so blessed to have these wonderful, sensitive, supportive men in my corner always.

I miss you all so much. Sending lots of love and hugs and oh also...as part of tradition... waiting for my gifts 😋