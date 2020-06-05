5 Years Of Dil Dhadakne Do: Ranveer Singh Was Over The Moon When Anushka Sharma Signed The Film

Even though Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma never confirmed about their alleged relationship, rumours were rife that during the shoot of Band Baaja Baaraat, the duo was dating each other and after a couple of years, they parted ways. Ranveer and Anushka did back-to-back two films i.e., Band Baaja Baaraat and Ladies vs Ricky Bahl. In 2015, Ranveer and Anushka surprised everyone with their third collaboration for Zoya Akhtar's Dil Dhadakne Do.

Today (June 5, 2020) as the film completes five years, we bring to you an old interview of Ranveer, wherein he had expresses his happiness, when Anushka had agreed to come on board for the film.

While showering praise on Anushka, Ranveer Singh had said that she is an absolutely stunning actress, and above all and beyond everything, he has tremendous respect for her talent and acting abilities.

"She's the best part of most of the movies that she's been in. She really made a mark with NH10 as an actor and producer. I was very happy and excited that I have such a solid co-actor to work with. I was actually pleasantly surprised that Anushka will portray the role. I never thought that she would take on such a role," said the Bajirao Mastani actor.

He further added, "But this shows us exactly how secure she is as an actress to make these choices as it's an ensemble film. I was over the moon when she signed the film and had a blast catching up with her. I did two movies with her back-to-back at the start of my career. We lost touch after that but it was good catching up with her while working on Dil Dhadakne Do. She makes acting very easy for her co-stars so that was great."

Dil Dhadakne Do, which also featured Priyanka Chopra, Anil Kapoor and Shefali Shah in the lead roles, was indeed an amazing family entertainer and we loved how each and every character of the film was a perfect fit.