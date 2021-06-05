Anil Kapoor Celebrates 6 Years Of Dil Dhadakne Do, Shares Lovely Memories From The Sets Of The Movie

Today (June 5) marks 6 years of the Zoya Akhtar directorial movie Dil Dhadakne Do. The movie starred Anil Kapoor, Shefali Shah, Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar and Anushka Sharma in the lead roles. It is still touted to be one of the most adored family entertainers of all times and to celebrate this milestone, Anil took to his social media handle to share a beautiful post.

Talking about the post, it has a compilation of all the happy memories that director Zoya Akhtar along with the cast shared on the sets of the film. Anil Kapoor can be seen having fun with his co-stars Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar in some BTS videos on the post. Apart from that, the 1942: A Love Story actor also shared some pictures of the entire cast and crew of the movie. Take a look at the same.

Zoya also commented on the same stating, "I Love You AK" along with a red heart and a smiling emoji. Earlier the filmmaker also took to her Instagram story to celebrate the 6-year milestone of Dil Dhadakne Do. She shared a post wherein she wrote, "Only love for the cast and crew."

Talking about the movie, Dil Dhadakne Do also starred Vikrant Massey, Rahul Bose and Zarina Wahab in the lead roles. Apart from that, Aamir Khan also had a cameo performance in the same as a narrator of the movie. The movie was bankrolled by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. It was a commercial success and some of the soundtracks of the movie also proved to be chartbusters.

Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor had recently won the internet when he had shared a picture of his toned physique on his social media account. The Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga actor had captioned the same stating, "Lockdown is compulsory. What you do with it is optional." Celebrities like Maheep Kapoor, Prajakta Koli and Neena Gupta praised the actor and hailed him as an inspiration for fitness. Take a look at the post.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anil Kapoor will be seen in the movie Animal. It will be helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The movie will also star Ranbir Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles.