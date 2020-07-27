    For Quick Alerts
      Rhea Chakraborty's Brother Pays A Moving Tribute To 'Bhai' Sushant: You Were A Catalyst In My Life

      By
      |

      It's been more than a month since Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput left for his heavenly abode, but his near and dear ones are yet to come to terms with his loss.

      Recently, Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty penned a heartfelt note for the late actor, in which he shared his fond memories of his 'bhai'.

      Rhea Chakraborty's Heartfelt Note To Late Sushant Singh Rajput

      Showik began his post by writing, "I haven't processed the fact that you aren't here anymore..smiling at the smallest of things,laughing like there's no tomorrow.Happiness for you was not a marker but extreme compassion was.You believed in love and spreading as much love as you could even though you were fighting a battle of your own..You taught me how to look at life with your perspective and I did and saw that you had already lived life more than anyone could've imagined- you made me live with your perspective ,your vision to change the world."

      'I Don't Even Need A Telescope To See The Biggest And Brightest Star,' Writes Rhea's Brother Showik

      He continued, "I don't think anything I say will suffice the relationship we shared. My brother ,I looked up to you and now I look up in the sky and see you but guess what?I don't even need a telescope to see the biggest and brightest star. You always believed in my gut,and now my gut tells me you're at a better place so I believe it. There is a huge part of me which will never be able to reason with the fact that you're not here anymore.How do I generate the flow state in me the way you instilled it in everyone around you.... the most humble human I have ever come across.

      You were a catalyst in my life and drove me to effervescence.. The epitome of intelligence.. Only If I could change newtons laws and gravitate you back here."

      Showik Fondly Remembers Sushant

      "I know you must have already found out everything about the galaxies and the black hole...sitting with your evening chai and watching the sun right beside you.. My love for you will always make my heart feel full..," wrote Showik.

      Showik Remembers Sushant As 'The Man With The Biggest Heart And The Strongest Soul'

      "The man with the biggest heart and the strongest soul..Today your movie releases and for one last time we can all sit and watch the greatest performer of all time and celebrate him forever. Rest in peace mere bhai. Jai shiv shambhoo," he concluded his note.

      Showik's note received a lot of love on social media. His actress-sister and Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty dropped a comment on his post that read, "My boys" with an infinity sign.

      Earlier, on Sushant's one-month death anniversary, Rhea had penned an emotional tribute to him. In her heartbreaking note, she had revealed how she is coping up with Sushant's demise and had written that her late beau had shown her that their "love is indeed exponential."

      Meanwhile, the Mumbai police is currently investigating Sushant's death by suicide. The actor had passed away on June 14, 2020.

