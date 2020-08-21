Rhea Chakraborty's Chat With Mahesh Bhatt From June 8 Hints At Breakup With Sushant

Rhea Reached Out To Mahesh Bhatt After Leaving Sushant's Home

The texts also reveal that Rhea's father too was not happy with her relationship, and Mahesh Bhatt also advised her to not date the actor. Rhea said, "Have found some courage, and what you said about my dad tht day on the phone pushed me to be strong for him. He sends you love and thanks you for always being so special."

Calling Rhea 'Child' Bhatt replied, "You are my child. I feel light". Rhea then thanked him, "Aaaah no words sir. The best emotions i feel i feel for u.". The filmmaker wrote in reply, "Thank u for being brave."

Mahesh Bhatt Has Advised To Sever Ties With Sushant

Rhea went on to praise the director and added several rainbows and dancing girl emojis in the text, "Thank you destiny that I met you"; "You are right", "Our path met for this day"; and "Not for a film, but something very different, every word you have said to me Echoes in me and feel a deep impact of your unconditional love".

Rhea's Father Were Not Happy With The Relationship

Rhea added in another text, "I love you my best man. Will make you proud". Bhatt sent a folded hand emojis and wrote, "You have. Truly. It takes guts to do what you did. Don't look back."

According to reports, Sushant's sister Mitu Singh had revealed to the Bihar police that Rhea and Sushant had a major fight on June 8. Mitu added that the fight had upset Sushant, she was with him till Jun 12 and then received a call from his roommate on June 14. The Bollywood actor was found dead at his residence on June 14.