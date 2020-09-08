Rhea Chakraborty's T-Shirt Reads 'Let's Smash Patriarchy', On The Day Of Arrest By NCB

Rhea Chakraborty has been arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with the narcotics case associated with Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Rhea was summoned by NCB for three days in a row for questioning since brother Showik's arrest for recurring drugs.

Rhea, who is being arrested on the third day of questioning, was snapped wearing a statement t-shirt. Rhea appeared wearing a black t-shirt that had the words, "Roses are red, violets are blue, Let's smash patriarchy, Me and you." After Rhea was mobbed by the media a day ago, barricades were put up to keep the media personnel at bay from the NCB office. On Tuesday morning, Rhea was snapped stepping out of her car as she made her way to the NCB office with a female police officer.

Showik And Samuel Were Arrested On September 4 Showik Chakraborty reportedly confessed to procuring drugs for his sister Rhea, Who on Sunday told the NCB that Sushant was "habitual" in using marijuana. She reportedly also admitted to having procured drugs through Sushant's house staffer Dipesh Sawant, but claimed it was for the late actor and his friends. Rhea Has Been Arrested By NCB On September 8 Meanwhile, Rhea had been taken for a medical test and her arrest was being processed by the NCB. KPS Malhotra, Deputy Director, Narcotics Control Bureau told ANI, "Rhea Chakraborty has been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in Mumbai." Sushant Passed Away On June 14, 2020 After ED's revelations, NCB filed a criminal case against Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty, Jaya Saha, Shruti Modi and Gaurav Arya under sections 20, 22, 27, and 29 of the NDPS Act. Last week, along with Rhea's brother Showik, the NCB also arrested Sushant's ex house manager Samuel Miranda.

Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Case: Rhea Chakraborty Arrested By Narcotics Control Bureau

Sushant's Death Case: Mumbai Police Files FIR Against Late Actor's Sisters And Dr Tarun Kumar