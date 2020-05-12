Rishi Kapoor’s Prayer Meet: Riddhima And Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Karisma Kapoor And Others Attend

A prayer meet for the late Rishi Kapoor was held on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, which was attended by celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Karisma Kapoor, Shweta Nanda Bachchan and her daughter Navya Naveli, Randhir Kapoor and others. Rishi's daughter Riddhima Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to share pictures where she and her brother Ranbir Kapoor are paying their respects to their father.

Rishi Kapoor's 13th day prayer meet was held at the late actor's residence in Bandra. Riddhima shared a picture where she is standing next to a photograph of her father. She captioned the post, "Love you always Papa..." Another post showed her and Ranbir performing puja. She wrote, "Your legacy will live on forever... We love you."

The prayer meet was attended by a few of Rishi's family and friends. Ranbir's girlfriend Alia, Shweta Nanda and Navya Naveli, Rishi's brother Randhir Kapoor and his niece Karisma Kapoor, Armaan Jain and his wife Anissa Malhotra, and Rima Jain and her son Aadar Jain.

Rishi breathed his last on the morning of April 30, 2020. He had been fighting leukemia for almost two years, and had received treatment for it in New York City.

Riddhima could not attend her father's funeral, as she was in Delhi at the time and was unable to make it due to the lockdown. She later drove down to Mumbai to be with her family in this time of loss.

