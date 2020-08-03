Rishi Kapoor Was Certain Mulk Would Get Banned By The Censor Board, Recalls Anubhav Sinha

The late Rishi Kapoor had received much praise for his performance in Anubhav Sinha's Mulk. Anubhav recently opened up on working with Rishi in the hard-hitting issue based film, and expressed sadness at not being able to collaborate with Rishi again.

Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Anubhav shared that Rishi Kapoor agreed to be part of the film fifteen minutes into its narration. "Pura sunayenge (You'll narrate the entire thing)?" was Rishi's reaction, as recalled by Anubhav.

Mulk was about a Muslim family trying to defend itself from religious bigotry and reclaim its honour, after a member gets involved in terrorism. "Hero kaun hai (Who's the protagonist)?" asked Rishi, and was surprised to learn that it was him.

Anubhav also shared that Rishi was nervous and certain that the film would get banned, during its Central Board of Film Certification screening. "Chintuji wasn't convinced the film was over and insisted I keep 10 days as a back-up. Then, one day my CFO came to me asking if I had some shooting left, saying Chintuji had allotted dates between January 5 and 15, 2018," said Anubhav, adding, "During the censor screening, Chintuji was on tenterhooks, calling every 30 seconds for an update, afraid Mulk would be banned. After a 90-minute discussion, when I stepped out with a U/A certificate and told him so, he repeated in disbelief, 'You mean picture release hogi?"

Rishi left to the US for his cancer treatment, soon after the film's release. "On his return, we met at the Bachchans' Diwali party. I ran to hug him little knowing that he'd go away so soon. I had planned many more movies with him," said Anubhav.

Mulk also starred Taapsee Pannu, Neena Gupta, Rajat Kapoor and Manoj Pahwa in lead roles.

Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020, after battling leukemia for nearly two years.

