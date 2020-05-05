Rishi Kapoor's Wife Neetu Kapoor Thanks Mukesh Ambani & Family: 'You Have Been Our Guardian Angels'

After penning a gratitude note towards the medical staff, who took care of Rishi Kapoor during his battle with leukemia, his wife Neetu Kapoor has now thanked the Ambani family for their 'immeasurable love and support' during the last two years.

The actress took to her Instagram page to share a picture of herself with Rishi Kapoor, Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani.

She captioned it with a note that read, "For us, as a family, the last two years have been a long journey. There were good days, there were a couple of bad days too.. needless to say it was full of high emotion. But it's a journey we would not have been been able to complete without the immeasurable love and support of the Ambani family."

Expressing her gratitude towards the Ambani family, Neetu continued, "As we've gathered our thoughts over the past few days we've also tried to find the words to express the gratitude we feel towards the family for the countless ways in which they have seen us safely through this time. Over the last seven months every member of the family has gone above and beyond in every way possible to care for our beloved Rishi and ensure he experienced as little discomfort as possible."

Neetu thanked the Ambani family for taking care of Rishi Kapoor and wrote, "From ensuring he was medically attended to, to making frequent, personal visits to the hospital to shower him with love and attention, to even holding our hand and comforting us when WE were scared. To Mukesh Bhai , Nita Bhabhi, Akash, Shloka, Anant and Isha - you have been our guardian angels on this long and trying experience - what we feel for you can not be measured. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your selfless, unending support and attention. We feel truly blessed to count you among our nearest and dearest. Sincerely and with utmost gratitude, Neetu, Riddhima, Ranbir and the entire Kapoor Family.🙏💕."

Rishi Kapoor passed away at the age of 67 on April 30, after a two-year-long battle with leukemia. His ashes were immersed in Banganga tank on Sunday in presence of his family members, including Neetu, son Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahani. Ranbir's girlfriend Alia Bhatt and filmmaker-friend Ayan Mukerji were also present during the rituals.

Rishi Kapoor's Henna Co-Star Zeba Bakhtiar: I Was His Fan Much Before I Acted With Him

Throwback To 1980: Rishi Kapoor-Neetu Singh's Wedding Reception Photos & Invitation Card Go Viral