Saiee Manjrekar Reminisces About Her First Shot With Salman Khan: He Gave Prabhu Sir A Crooked Smile

Saiee Manjrekar, daughter of Mahesh Manjrekar, made her grand Bollywood debut last year opposite Salman Khan with Dabangg 3. Even though Saiee had lesser screen time than her other co-stars, her simplicity caught audiences' eyes. In her recent tete-a-tete with a media portal, Saiee reminisced about her first shot on the sets of Dabangg 3 and revealed that Salman was proud of her work.

Saiee told Mumbai Mirror, "My first shot was the scene where Salman sir's Dhaakad meets Khushi for the first time in her room. It was a close-up shot and I goofed up my line. I was petrified, wondering what to do next while everyone around was telling me to continue. My mind all messed up, I rattled off my dialogue in one go. Surprisingly, it was okayed in the first take, my goofiness working in my favour."

Saiee further added, "After the shot, Salman sir told me how proud he was of me. He gave Prabhu sir a crooked smile and a nod and applauded me. My parents were there, their eyes welling up as they watched me on the monitor. It was such a beautiful moment, exactly the way I had dreamt, not wanting to let anyone down.

Saiee also shared that she used to be a quiet person before entering Bollywood, but acting has brought her out of her shell, and she has become more sociable. Saiee said that she interacted with everyone on the sets, and also pulled a few pranks on her team.

In the same interview, Saiee also averred that she was the first choice for her character in Dabangg 3, and it was Salman who was adamant to have her on board.

Well, it would be interesting to see how Saiee's career shapes up in future.

