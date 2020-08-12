    For Quick Alerts
      Sandhya Mridul Says Nepotism Debate Has Turned Into A Witch-Hunt: To Continuously Abuse Is Not Right

      By
      |

      Sandhya Mridul shared her opinions on the ongoing outsider versus insider debate in the Hindi film industry. She thinks that something that should have been a discussion has turned into an ugly witch hunt.

      Countering the popular sentiment that if one does not speak up against the unfairness of the industry, they are 'chamchas', Sandhya said that while she is not afraid to talk about it, it is not right to continuously abuse someone.

      Sandhya Says Nepotism Debate Has Turned Into A Witch-Hunt

      "Sushant left behind a very important debate, and I believe that everything should be a discussion, and not mentally abusive to anybody right now. This whole insider vs outsider was not supposed to be an ugly witch hunting battle. It was supposed to be debate, a conversation," said Sandhya, in an interview with Hindustan Times.

      Not denying the existence of issues in the industry, she said, "I'm not saying that it didn't happen to me or I didn't have the guts to say it. I agree in this industry, there were a few actors about whom a whole narrative was created because we pissed off somebody important, there's no denying that. But to sit and continuously abuse, is also not right. It's not the energy that we need to create."

      "I've always said what I had to say but the point is we need to give the system a chance because I think it's changing. Yet, don't take sh*t but try and do good work," she added.

      Sandhya is optimistic that there will be positive change in the industry which will result in the production of better work. "I know good work will come. If it doesn't, then you speak about it. Yes, we all feel angry and we've all lost out on opportunities, so it's about changing the system and not bringing down someone. But, there are different ways to do that," she said.

      Sandhya was last seen in the web series Mentalhood, also starring Karisma Kapoor, Dino Morea, Shilpa Shukla, Tillotama Shome, Shruti Seth, and Sanjay Suri.

      Wednesday, August 12, 2020, 18:18 [IST]
