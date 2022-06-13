Ahan Shetty: I Am A Product Of Nepotism; I Am Just Gonna Work Hard And Keep My Head Down

Actor Ahan Shetty who made his Bollywood debut with Tadap, admitted that he is a product of nepotism and he will not deny it, but he also asserted that he will work hard while keeping his head down.

He told Bollywood Bubble, "When it comes to nepotism, I accept it. I am a product of nepotism. My father is an actor, I did want to become an actor, and yes we do have it easier. I am not going to deny that at all. But at the end of the day, everyone has to work hard."

He further said, "To be in this industry especially you have to work really hard. I am very very happy and honoured to be a part of this industry, and I don't wanna take advantage of it. So I am just gonna work hard and keep my head down."

Recently, Ahan received his first award for his performance in Tadap at the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards in the Best Debut Male Category.

While speaking about the same, he said that his dad Suniel Shetty was standing right next to him and he could see that he was teary-eyed.

He went on to add, "And before when my name was called, my mom was kinda just squeezed me. She was happy. They were very happy. I hope I made them proud."

In the same interview, Ahan also spoke about his personal life and his girlfriend Tania Shroff.

He said that many people advised him not to talk about her, but he always chose to speak about her, because she has been such a supportive person.