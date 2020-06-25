Sonam Kapoor Thanks Birthday Girl Karisma Kapoor For Paving The Way For ‘Kapoor Girls’ In Films

Karisma Kapoor turned 46 today, June 25, 2020, and wishes poured in for her on social media. One of the most special birthday wishes she received was from her distant cousin, Sonam Kapoor.

Sonam took to her Instagram handle to share pictures with the birthday girl, and wrote a 'Thank You' note for paving the way for Kapoor girls in the Hindi film industry.

Sonam captioned her post, "Happy happy birthday @therealkarismakapoor . You are our inspiration for hard work determination and doing things no matter the challenges.. also thanks for paving the way for the Kapoor girls in movies.. if it weren't for you we all wouldn't be here.. love you."

Karisma was overwhelmed by Sonam's message, and replied, "Awww so sweet darling sonam thank you ! @sonamkapoor love you too."

Karisma's sister Kareena Kapoor also took to her Instagram handle to wish her. Sharing a video with adorable childhood photos, she wrote, "To the most purest, most precious love ever! My sister, my second mother and my best friend...To the ultimate Diva... Happy birthday Lolo @therealkarismakapoor! May our morning phone chats last forever."

Amrita Arora wished Karisma, "Happy birthday my darling @therealkarismakapoor To my unwavering,loyal ,strong voice of reason person ... we love you."

Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor wished Karisma in an Instagram story. She wrote, "Happiest bday @therealkarismakapoor."

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra wrote, "Happy Birthday my dearest gorgeous and fabulous always @therealkarismakapoor ..1990 to 2020 thirty years of knowing each other and working together .. #love always #friendsforever."

Karisma made an acting comeback and a digital debut with the web series Mentalhood. She was praised for her performance in the series, which also starred Sanjay Suri, Dino Morea, Sandhya Mridul, Shilpa Shukla and others.

