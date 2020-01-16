    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Sonam Kapoor Warns People After Having Her 'Scariest' Experience With Uber Driver In London

      By
      |

      Sonam Kapoor is quite active on social media. The actress who regularly shuttles between Mumbai and London, recently tweeted about her horrifying experience with the cab service Uber in London. Calling it her 'scariest experience', the actress urged her fans to be 'careful' and opt for opt for public transportation instead of taking Uber cabs.

      sonam-kapoor

      The Zoya Factor actress tweeted, "Hey guys I've had the scariest experience with @Uber london. Please please be careful. The best and safest is just to use the local public transportation or cabs. I'm super shaken."

      In yet another tweet, she wrote, "The driver was unstable and was yelling and shouting. I was shaking by the end of it."

      As soon as Sonam's tweets went viral, many netizens agreed with her, while others believed that Uber wasn't entirely at fault and it was the driver who was responsible.

      Earlier this month, the actress lodged a complaint against British Airways on Twitter for misplacing her luggage. Sonam tweeted, "This is the third time I've travelled with British Airways this month and the second time they've lost my bags. I think I've learnt my lesson. I'm never flying with British Airways again." The British Airway quickly issued an apology to her.

      Meanwhile, a few days ago, Sonam was slammed by popular fashion Instagram handle Diet Prada for attending the MDL Beasts Electronic Music Festival in Riyadh, ignoring the country's human rights violations.

      Speaking about films, the actress was last seen in Abhishek Sharma's The Zoya Factor opposite Dulquer Salmaan. Based on Anuja Chauhan's best-selling novel by the same name, the movie failed to work its charm and sank without a trace at the box office.

      Story first published: Thursday, January 16, 2020, 12:07 [IST]
