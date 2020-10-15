Sushant's Sister Shweta Is Back On Social Media; Reveals Why She Had To Deactivate Her Accounts

Sushant's Sister Reveals The Reason Behind Deactivating Her Social Media Accounts

Shweta Singh Kirti took to her Twitter page and wrote, "Sorry, there were multiple login attempts being made on my social media accounts so had to deactivate them."

Earlier, Sushant's Sister Had Taken A Short Break From Social Media

Sushant's sister Shweta went for a social media detox for a few days in September to cope with her loss. She went off social media for 10 days to immerse herself in prayers and deep meditation.

Shweta Has Been On The Forefront For Seeking Justice For Her Late Brother

From creating digital campaigns such as Mann Ki Baat 4 SSR, Plants 4 SSR and Global Prayer For SSR for Sushant to sharing throwback pictures and videos of the late actor, Shweta Singh Kirti has been quite active on social media since Sushant's demise on June 14, 2020.