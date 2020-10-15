Sushant's Sister Shweta Is Back On Social Media; Reveals Why She Had To Deactivate Her Accounts
On Wednesday (October 14, 2020) which marked the four-month death anniversary of Sushant Singh Rajput, the late actor's sister Shweta Singh Kirti left fans confused when she suddenly deactivated all her social media accounts. Many netizens even took to Twitter to share screenshots of the same.
Later, putting all speculations to rest, Shweta returned back to social media and clarified why she had deactivated her accounts.
Sushant's Sister Reveals The Reason Behind Deactivating Her Social Media Accounts
Shweta Singh Kirti took to her Twitter page and wrote, "Sorry, there were multiple login attempts being made on my social media accounts so had to deactivate them."
Earlier, Sushant's Sister Had Taken A Short Break From Social Media
Sushant's sister Shweta went for a social media detox for a few days in September to cope with her loss. She went off social media for 10 days to immerse herself in prayers and deep meditation.
Shweta Has Been On The Forefront For Seeking Justice For Her Late Brother
From creating digital campaigns such as Mann Ki Baat 4 SSR, Plants 4 SSR and Global Prayer For SSR for Sushant to sharing throwback pictures and videos of the late actor, Shweta Singh Kirti has been quite active on social media since Sushant's demise on June 14, 2020.
