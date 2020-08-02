Sushant Singh Rajput Case: The Lawyer Of The Late Actor's Family Slams Uddhav Thackeray

The lawyer of Sushant Singh Rajput's family, Adv. Vikas Singh recently slammed the Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for his statements regarding the investigation. In his recent interaction with ANI, the lawyer stated that Uddhav Thackeray doesn't know the law while reacting to the CM's statement, in which he reacted to the allegations against the Mumbai police.

To the unversed, the Uddhav Thackeray had recently stated that he would like to condemn the allegations against the Mumbai police. The Maharashtra CM had also appealed to those who have any pieces of evidence regarding the Sushant Singh Rajput death investigation to come forward.

However, Adv. Vishal Singh slammed the CM's statement. 'This is a very strange statement to make. I'm sure Uddhav Thackeray doesn't know the law. When it comes to a criminal case, it is the prosecution that gets the truth, not the complainant. Unfortunately, the Mumbai police team was not getting near the truth. In fact, they were not even examining anyone who was in Sushant Singh Rajput's ecosystem', told Singh to ANI.

The lawyer of Sushant Singh Rajput's family also added that the Bihar police team is doing a good job and is on the verge of unraveling many things. While reacting to Rhea Chakraborty's 20 seconds long video on the allegations against her, Adv. Vishal Singh mentioned about the contradictory stands taken by the actress.

He pointed out that Rhea Chakraborty was initially unhappy with the investigation done by Mumbai police, and was demanding a CBI investigation. But now, she has changed her stand and wants the case to be transferred from the Bihar police to Mumbai police. Adv. Vishal Singh also remarked that Rhea was desperately trying to portray herself as a simple woman in her response video, and it was evident in the way she carried herself.

