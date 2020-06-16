Sushant Singh Rajput Cried A Lot: Shekhar Kapur Makes Heartbreaking Revelations About What Broke Him

Sushant Was Excited To Work With Mr Kapur

While speaking to Manoj Bajpayee in an Instagram live, Shekhar Kapur said, "Sushant was bouncing up and down, so excited that he was going to work with me and do Paani. The great thing about Sushant that I noticed was that acting did not stop with rehearsing the lines or reading the script or doing the movements. His interest went way beyond... Every time I had a meeting with the production designer or the DOP or VFX team, he was there."

Sushant Cried A Lot When Paani Was Shelved

"When the film (Paani) was shelved and he realised he wasn't doing the film, he cried a lot. I cried too. I would cry every time he cried because I was also passionately and deeply involved with it. Our lives are full of ups and downs. This term ‘depression'... I am not saying that depression does not exist. I am saying that we play with depression. As creative people, it is an emotion that we play with," added the Mr. India director.

Shekhar Kapur On What’s Troubling Him After Sushant’s Death

The director said that he regrets doing nothing for Sushant as well as the film. "Paani, producers ne kaha, ‘Hum nahi banayenge Sushant ke saath. Paani nahi banegi.' Kuch aur film koshish karke bana leta, woh nahi kiya. Main bahar chala gaya Hindustan se gussa hokar," added Kapur.

Shekhar Kapur Urges Fans To Remember Sushant For His Films

A devastated Kapur said, "We are short-term attention span people. This is what social media has made us. Gone are the days when the mind was settled but hopefully, in Sushant's case, the mind will settle and when it settles, we will watch his films again and again and we will understand what he brought to this business."