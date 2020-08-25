Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: CBI Team Meets ED Officials And Records Statements Of Doctors

ED Shares Investigation Findings With CBI Team

The Enforcement Directorate officials who have been investigating the money laundering angle, in the past month, have recorded the statement of Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, Rhea's parents, Shruti Modi, Samuel Miranda, Sushant's father KK Singh and others. According to the portal, ED officials have shared all the details they have gathered until now with the CBI team. Reportedly, CBI will be further analysing phone data and the statements that Rhea gave to the Mumbai Police and the ED.

Rhea To Be Question By CBI Soon

Rhea's lawyer earlier revealed that the actress is yet to receive any summon from the CBI team. In a statement lawyer Satish Maneshinde said, "If they receive a summon, they will appear before the agency." Earlier, Siddharth Pithani and Sushant's cook were called in again for questioning.

On Monday, CBI Team Recorded Statements Doctors At Cooper Hospital

On the other hand, AIIMS forensic chief has submitted his 'suspicions' about the absence of 'time of death' in the late actor's autopsy report. Reportedly, the doctors were also alleged of delaying the autopsy by nearly twelve hours. On Monday, CBI also recorded statements of the doctors at the Cooper hospital, regarding the time at which the body was brought to the hospital for post-mortem.