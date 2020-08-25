    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: CBI Team Meets ED Officials And Records Statements Of Doctors

      By
      |

      Last week, CBI team landed in Mumbai and took over Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. The Bollywood actor passed away on June 14, since which Mumbai police has been investigating the case. Meanwhile, Enforcement Directorate started a probe questioning Rhea's family in a money laundering case, which was filed by Sushant's father with Bihar police.

      Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: CBI Team Meets ED Officials And Records Statements Of Doctors

      According to reports, CBI is currently questioning the late actor's CA Sandeep Shridhar and friend Siddharth Pithani at their guesthouse. Times Now stated that the CBI team has also met the officials of Enforcement Directorate.

      ED Shares Investigation Findings With CBI Team

      ED Shares Investigation Findings With CBI Team

      The Enforcement Directorate officials who have been investigating the money laundering angle, in the past month, have recorded the statement of Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, Rhea's parents, Shruti Modi, Samuel Miranda, Sushant's father KK Singh and others. According to the portal, ED officials have shared all the details they have gathered until now with the CBI team. Reportedly, CBI will be further analysing phone data and the statements that Rhea gave to the Mumbai Police and the ED.

      Rhea To Be Question By CBI Soon

      Rhea To Be Question By CBI Soon

      Rhea's lawyer earlier revealed that the actress is yet to receive any summon from the CBI team. In a statement lawyer Satish Maneshinde said, "If they receive a summon, they will appear before the agency." Earlier, Siddharth Pithani and Sushant's cook were called in again for questioning.

      On Monday, CBI Team Recorded Statements Doctors At Cooper Hospital

      On Monday, CBI Team Recorded Statements Doctors At Cooper Hospital

      On the other hand, AIIMS forensic chief has submitted his 'suspicions' about the absence of 'time of death' in the late actor's autopsy report. Reportedly, the doctors were also alleged of delaying the autopsy by nearly twelve hours. On Monday, CBI also recorded statements of the doctors at the Cooper hospital, regarding the time at which the body was brought to the hospital for post-mortem.

      Sandip Ssingh Was Not In Touch With Sushant Singh Rajput Since Last 10 Months: Report

      Rhea Chakraborty's Friends Claim Actress Gave Up Film Offers To Take Care Of Sushant Singh Rajput

      Read more about: sushant singh rajput
      Story first published: Tuesday, August 25, 2020, 16:40 [IST]
      Other articles published on Aug 25, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X