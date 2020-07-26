    For Quick Alerts
      Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta Summoned By Mumbai Police In Sushant Singh Rajput Case

      The Mumbai Police is currently investigating the reason behind Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. As a part of the ongoing police investigation, they have now summoned the CEO of Dharma Productions, Apoorva Mehta.

      It is being reported that he will be asked if there exists a group of powerful entities who create hurdles for outsiders in Bollywood, about professional rivalries and other business-related angles.

      Karan Johar

      Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh issued a media statement and added, "In 1 to 2 days Mahesh Bhatt's statement will be taken. Then under CrPC Kangana Ranaut has also been summoned. Whoever is needed we will summon." On being quizzed by the reporters if Karan Johar would be summoned, he replied, “Karan Johar's manager has been summoned, and if needed we'll summon Karan Johar as well."

      For the unversed, statements of 37 people have been recorded so far in the case including Karan’s manager Reshma Shetty, who gave her statement with the police on July 11.

      Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut was quick to point out the government’s reluctance to directly summon Karan Johar in the case. Her team recently took to Twitter and wrote, “They won’t call him because he is best friend of @AUThackeray. It’s their government and they shut this case before Kangana’s interview, it’s evident they are protecting their friends..” (sic)

      For the uninitiated, Kangana has been hitting the headlines ever since she gave an explosive interview to Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, in connection with Sushant's death. The actress accused producers like Karan Johar and Aditya Chopra of indulging in nepotism and favouritism. She even said that Bollywood 'movie mafia' was out to get outsiders like Sushant and her by harassing and planting blind items in the media.

