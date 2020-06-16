Sushant Singh Rajput’s Deleted Tweets That Hinted About His Suicide Go Viral; REAL OR FAKE?

Screenshot Of First Tweet

The tweet reads, "We men are not asked about our health, our mental state, our lives, our thoughts. We are not treated that way. I know I have been through a lot lately. I have been tired of trying so hard. It's been a long journey with you people. I don't know why I'm tweeting this."

Screenshot Of Second Tweet

Another tweet reads, "I have fought back hard with life. I will be deleting these tweets in a while so just some of you know that I'm done with mediocre success. I don't want fame anymore. Its all so peaceful yet so disturbing to handle."

Screenshot Of Third Tweet

The last tweet reads, "I'm ending all this for good. Going far yet so close to you people. Maybe after this people try to communicate with others rather than holding onto the thoughts. See ya at the other side. Goodbye."

Real Or Fake?

Now, the real question arises if these tweets are indeed real or fake. According to India.com, the team of Sushant Singh Rajput has claimed that these tweets are morphed and fake. Also, if you notice the tweets closely, you can observe how the letter ‘j' of ‘June' is written in lower case, which never happens on Twitter.

It is sad to see how the death of a star has turned into a drama because of a few notorious netizens!