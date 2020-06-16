Sushant Singh Rajput’s Deleted Tweets That Hinted About His Suicide Go Viral; REAL OR FAKE?
Social media can't stop buzzing with the pictures, videos and interviews of Sushant Singh Rajput. Netizens just can't get over the fact that such a young and talented actor has left the world so soon and that too by taking his own life! Sushant hung himself inside his room at his Bandra residence and since that day, netizens can't stop wondering what pushed him to take such a drastic step. Amid all the guesses, a series of tweets are going viral on social media. If you look at the tweets, it shows the date as June 14, the same day when Sushant committed suicide. The tweet shows the timing of 5:43 am. Let us take you through the viral tweets..
Screenshot Of First Tweet
The tweet reads, "We men are not asked about our health, our mental state, our lives, our thoughts. We are not treated that way. I know I have been through a lot lately. I have been tired of trying so hard. It's been a long journey with you people. I don't know why I'm tweeting this."
Screenshot Of Second Tweet
Another tweet reads, "I have fought back hard with life. I will be deleting these tweets in a while so just some of you know that I'm done with mediocre success. I don't want fame anymore. Its all so peaceful yet so disturbing to handle."
Screenshot Of Third Tweet
The last tweet reads, "I'm ending all this for good. Going far yet so close to you people. Maybe after this people try to communicate with others rather than holding onto the thoughts. See ya at the other side. Goodbye."
Real Or Fake?
Now, the real question arises if these tweets are indeed real or fake. According to India.com, the team of Sushant Singh Rajput has claimed that these tweets are morphed and fake. Also, if you notice the tweets closely, you can observe how the letter ‘j' of ‘June' is written in lower case, which never happens on Twitter.
It is sad to see how the death of a star has turned into a drama because of a few notorious netizens!
