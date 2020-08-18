Sushant Singh Rajput & Disha Salian's April 2020 Chat Shows Them Discussing Work Extensively

Disha Salian Passed Away On June 9

However, Disha's family members also claimed that they did not hear Disha mention the actor before her death. She passed away on June 9 after falling from her balcony, whereas Sushant was found dead at his residence on June 14.

Texts Reveal Them Talking About Brand Collaborations

As reported by DNA, the WhatsApp chat reveals Disha and Sushant discussing brand collaborations and possible offers. The chats have taken place over ten days in April 2020, from April 2, 7, 10 and 11. Disha got in touch with the actor as they discussed collaborations and she also managed an online interactive session of the actors with online callers. Siddharth Pithani's name also shows up in the chat as 'Sid'.

Chats Took Place On April 2, 7, 10 And 11

Over the past month, Mumbai Police has been called out several times for delaying the investigation and not filing an FIR even after two months of the actor's untimely demise. The Enforcement Directorate is probing the money laundering angle in Sushant's death case, and CBI has filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and five others. The Supreme Court is yet to rule who will continue investigating the case, Mumbai Police or the CBI.