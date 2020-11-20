Sushmita Sen Calls Trailer Of Daughter Renee Sen’s Debut Film Suttabaazi The Best Gift

Sushmita Sen was flooded with emotions after the release of her daughter Renee Sen's first movie trailer, Suttabaazi. Renee will be making her acting debut with the short film, which is directed by Kabeer Khurana.

Sushmita, who recently celebrated her 45th birthday, called Suttabaazi's trailer the best gift she could have received from the universe and her daughter. She introduced her daughter as an actor with utmost pride.

Sharing the trailer on her Instagram handle, Sushmita wrote as caption, "The bestest gift I could've ever received from a loving universe and my first love on my birthday!! Introducing with great pride...Renee Sen the Actor!! Presenting the Trailer of her first ever short film #suttabaazi ...What a feeling to see my little Shona take brave steps towards her dreams...to have the courage do so,all on her own!! Here's wishing @kabeerkhuranaofficial & the entire cast & crew of #suttabaazi EVERY SUCCESS!!! I LOVE YOU @reneesen47 What a NATURAL performer...keep growing, learning & enjoying...May you always earn respect first!!!"

See her post here.

Renee will be playing the role of a rebellious teenager named Diya Kumar, who tries to find opportunities to smoke while navigating life with her parents during the lockdown. Actors Rahul Vohra and Komal Chhabria play her parents in the film. Suttabaazi is produced by Ramneek Sawhney, Simran Lakhanpal and Pankaj Rungta.

When director Kabeer had shared the first poster of the film earlier, Renee had left a comment that read, "What an amazing film to be a part of," adding a heart emoji.

Suttabaazi releases in December 2020.

