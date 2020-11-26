Swara Bhasker Reacts To A Suitable Boy Kiss Outrage, Recalls Kathua Rape That Took Place In A Temple
Swara Bhasker opened up about the outrage over a kissing scene in Mira Nair's mini-series A Suitable Boy. The scene in question shows Lata and Kabir, played by Tanya Maniktala and Danesh Razvi, kissing on the premises of a temple. There has been a tremendous backlash against the streaming platform Netflix as well. Two executives were recently booked for hurting religious sentiments.
Responding to the call for boycotting Netflix, Swara wrote on Twitter, "If the actual #Kathua gangrape of an 8 year old child inside a temple didn't make your blood boil and soul shrivel; you have no right to be offended about a fictionalised depiction of a kiss in a temple. #fact #ASuitableBoy #BoycottNetflixIndia." (sic)
Swara Bhasker Had Joined The Silent Protest For Kathua Rape Case
For the unversed, back in 2018, an eight-year-old girl was allegedly bound, sedated and gang-raped inside a temple in the Rasana village of Kathua, before she was killed. Like many celebrities, Swara had also joined the silent protest calling for justice. She had shared a picture of herself holding a placard which read, "I am Hindustan. I am Ashamed. #JusticeForOurChild. 8 years old. Gangraped. Murdered. In ‘Devi'-sthaan temple."
#BoycottNetflix Was Trending On Twitter Over The Weekend
#BoycottNetflix began trending on social media after Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra called the kissing scene in A Suitable Boy ‘extremely objectionable'. In a video, he also revealed that he has directed the police to look into it. BJP's Gaurav Goel had also tweeted seeking an FIR over the kissing scene in the show.
Two Netflix Executives Have Been Booked By MP Police
After the outrage, Madhya Pradesh police booked two executives of Netflix. An FIR was lodged under section 295 (A) (malicious acts to outrage and insult the religious feelings and beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code, based on the complaint of Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha national leader Gaurav Tiwari.
A Suitable Boy, based on Vikram Seth's bestselling novel of the same name, stars Ishaan Khatter, Tabu, Ram Kapoor and Rasika Dugal, among others.
