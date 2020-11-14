Swara Bhasker Says She Lies About Her Age; Cut A Cake Which Read ‘25’ When She Was 30

Swara Bhasker admitted to lying about her age on a few occasions. She revealed that she sometimes just makes up an age she is feeling, and shared that she even cut a cake that read '25' on her 30th birthday!

In an interview with Cosmpolitan, Swara said, "As an actress who lies about her age all the time, sometimes I just make up an age that I'm feeling [laughs]. And I tell everyone that I'm going to lie about how old I am. I'm 32, by the way, but I was 28 for the longest time. I was 28 for 4 years and weirdly enough, nobody noticed! But now, people have caught onto my trick."

Talking about when she cut a birthday cake which mentioned her age as five years younger than she was at the time, Swara said, "I remember, when I turned 30, I cut a cake that read 25. And then I told everyone about it. People were like, 'What's the point of doing this if you're going to tell everyone about it?! At least lie properly!'"

Talking about work, Swara was last seen in Veere Di Wedding, starring alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Shikha Talsania. The 2018 buddy comedy film was directed by Shashanka Ghosh and co-produced by Rhea Kapoor, Nikhil Dwivedi and Ekta Kapoor.

Swara will next be seen in the LGBT romance film Sheer Qorma, in which she will star alongside Divya Dutta and Shabana Azmi. It has been directed by Faraz Arif Ansari and produced by Marijke De Souza.

ALSO READ: Swara Bhasker On Cracker Ban: Given The Pandemic, Anyone Bursting Crackers Is Irresponsible

ALSO READ: Swara Bhasker Reacts To A Twitter User Pointing Out Raj's Problematic Behaviour In DDLJ