The Dirty Picture Actress Arya Banerjee Passes Away; Police To Investigate Her Suspicious Death

Bengali actress Arya Banerjee, who worked in several Bollywood films including The Dirty Picture, has passed away. According to police reports, the actress was found dead in her apartment in Jodhpur Park, South Kolkata on Friday (December 11). Reportedly, the police had to break into the house, after which they found her body in her bedroom.

Arya's maid informed the police after the actress didn't answer any calls, when she went to work at her residence. The domestic help also revealed that Arya lived alone and kept to herself mostly. A report in Times of India stated that her body was on her bed with nose bleeding and vomiting. The cops are said to have begun investigating the suspicious death of the actress.

"Primarily there appears to be no foul play. The exact cause of death will be known when the post-mortem report reaches us," The Telegraph quoted a senior police officer of Lake Police Station as saying.

"She was getting her food through app-based delivery platforms for some time now. She used to spend time with her pet dog. Neighbours said she didn't mix with anyone in the locality. We are trying to find out who would visit the house for any work. Her call details are being scanned to see if she was in any distress and if she had received any food from outside in the last 24 hours," the police added.

Notably, the real name of the late sitarist Nikhil Banerjee's daughter was Devdatta Banerjee, who had debuted in the film Love Sex Aur Dhoka and then starred in Milan Luthria's The Dirty Picture.

