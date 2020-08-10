Vidya Balan Was Called Mad And Warned Against Signing The Dirty Picture!

Vidya Was Confident Enough To Pull Of The Dirty Picture

While speaking at India Today e-Conclave Inspiration recently, when Vidya was asked if she had any reservation while doing The Dirty Picture, Vidya said, "No, I didn't have any apprehensions. The moment I met Miland, he inspired faith in me. So I knew that he has a certain aesthetic sense, I knew it won't be cheap."

Vidya Further Added..

"Also, Ekta was involved and she is a woman. I knew her, I started my career with her. So I was safe on those accounts. But there were people who told me that ‘Are you mad? You are a girl next door and you can't be doing things like these,'" added Vidya.

Vidya's Parents' Take On The Dirty Picture

Vidya also shared her parents' reaction, and said that she spoke to her parents before signing the film and had asked them whether she should go ahead with the film or not. Her parents asked her to take the decision and said she should do what she feels is right.

"I asked myself ‘what feels right' and the answer was loud and clear ‘Do the film'. So I went ahead and did it," shared Vidya.

Vidya On Wearing Shorts In The Film

Vidya also shared her reaction when she learnt that she had to wear shorts in the film and said, "You know as a child, my mom had made me wear shorts and everyone teased me because I was really fat. After that I had never worn shorts in my life."

Vidya further revealed that during the first costume trials, Niharika Singh gave her a pair of hot pants, and Vidya came out in that and felt fully okay because there was no expectation of being perfect.