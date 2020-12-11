Trishala Dutt On Dad Sanjay Dutt's Past Drug Addiction: It's A Disease He Has To Fight Every Single Day

Trishala Dutt On How Addiction Is Actually A Disease

Sanjay Dutt's daughter wrote, "First it's important to note that addiction is a chronic disease characterised by drug seeking and use that compulsive, or difficult to control, despite harmful consequences."

Trishala Dutt Explains Why Drug Addiction Is Considered A Relapsing Disease

She further continued, "The initial decision to take drugs is voluntary for most people, but repeated drug use can lead to brain changes that challenge an addicted person's self-control and interfere with their ability to resist intense urges to take drugs. These brain changes can be persistent, which is why drug addiction is considered a "Relapsing" Disease- People in recovery from drug use disorders are at increased risk for returning to drug use even after years of not using drugs."

When Drugs Become The Need To Feel Normal

"After a while, it does not become a want anymore, but rather a need to feel "Normal" because of how their brain chemical have changed by drug abuse. They are no longer "Chasing" normalcy for them now. - Which Is Heartbreaking. All of us should have compassion for this disease and for the people and families it effects," Trishala explained in her post.

Trishala Says There Is Nothing To Be Ashamed About Addiction

Addressing her dad Sanjay Dutt's past drug addiction, she wrote, "When it comes to my father's past drug use, he will always be in recovery. It's a disease he has to fight every.single.day. Even though he's not using anymore. I'm proud of my father for admitting he had a problem, taking initiative and seeking help for it. There is nothing, not a damn thing, to be ashamed about."