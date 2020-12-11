Trishala Dutt On Dad Sanjay Dutt's Past Drug Addiction: It's A Disease He Has To Fight Every Single Day
Actor Sanjay Dutt has never shied away from talking about his torrid affair with drugs in the past. "From cocaine to heroine, if there was a drug, I've done it," the actor had once admitted in one of his interviews.
Recently, when Sanjay Dutt's Trishala daughter did a Q & A session on her Instagram story, the star kid who is a psychologist, was asked by one of the Instagram users about how she perceives her father's past drug addiction. Trishala who shares a warm equation with her 'Papa Dukes', addressed the question from pyschological point of view.
Trishala Dutt On How Addiction Is Actually A Disease
Sanjay Dutt's daughter wrote, "First it's important to note that addiction is a chronic disease characterised by drug seeking and use that compulsive, or difficult to control, despite harmful consequences."
Trishala Dutt Explains Why Drug Addiction Is Considered A Relapsing Disease
She further continued, "The initial decision to take drugs is voluntary for most people, but repeated drug use can lead to brain changes that challenge an addicted person's self-control and interfere with their ability to resist intense urges to take drugs. These brain changes can be persistent, which is why drug addiction is considered a "Relapsing" Disease- People in recovery from drug use disorders are at increased risk for returning to drug use even after years of not using drugs."
When Drugs Become The Need To Feel Normal
"After a while, it does not become a want anymore, but rather a need to feel "Normal" because of how their brain chemical have changed by drug abuse. They are no longer "Chasing" normalcy for them now. - Which Is Heartbreaking. All of us should have compassion for this disease and for the people and families it effects," Trishala explained in her post.
Trishala Says There Is Nothing To Be Ashamed About Addiction
Addressing her dad Sanjay Dutt's past drug addiction, she wrote, "When it comes to my father's past drug use, he will always be in recovery. It's a disease he has to fight every.single.day. Even though he's not using anymore. I'm proud of my father for admitting he had a problem, taking initiative and seeking help for it. There is nothing, not a damn thing, to be ashamed about."
In the past, Sanjay Dutt had opened up about his drug addiction while speaking to media and said, "I was already on drugs when my mother was being treated for cancer. Rocky (his debut film) was being made and I remember that I was so addicted that once I travelled with 1 kilogram of heroin hidden in my shoes. My two sisters were also with me on the same flight. At that time, checking at airports was not so strict. Today, when I think about the incident, I get scared. Main pakda jaata toh theek tha (If I got caught, it was fine), but what about my sisters? Drugs do this to you. You don't care about family or anything else."
ALSO READ: KGF Chapter 2: Prashanth Neel Starts Filming Climax Scene Between Yash & Sanjay Dutt; See Photo
ALSO READ: Mohanlal Celebrates Diwali With Sanjay Dutt In Dubai; The Pictures Take Social Media By Storm!