Varun Dhawan Reveals His Relative Tested Positive For COVID-19; Appeals To Fans To Take It Seriously

Varun Dhawan has shared that one of his relatives has tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus. The actor took to an Instagram live chat to reveal the news. Varun appealed to his fans and followers to not take the issue lightly. He said that until it happens to someone one knows, we don't understand the seriousness of it.

Urging all his fans to follow social distancing and take the necessary precautions to prevent the spread of the virus, Varun said, "It's very close to home right now. Until it happens to someone you know, you don't take it seriously and understand the gravity of it."

Like other Bollywood celebrities, Varun Dhawan too is doing everything he can to use his position and reach to fight Coronavirus. He is not only spreading awareness among his social media followers, but also supporting organizations working on the crisis.

He donated Rs. 30 lakh to the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) and Rs. 25 lakh to Maharashtra Chief Minister's relief fund. The actor also announced that he will be sponsoring meals for the needy and healthcare professionals working selflessly on the frontlines of this crisis.

