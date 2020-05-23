Varun Dhawan's Aunt Passes Away; Sonam Kapoor, Malaika Arora And Other Celebs Offer Condolences

Amid the lockdown, Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram page to share the heartbreaking news of his maasi's (aunt) demise today (May 23, 2020).

The Bollywood actor shared a picture from happier times, in which he is hugging his maasi. Expressing his grief, Varun captioned the picture with lines from Gayatri mantra. He wrote, "Love you maa si rip ❤️ ॐ ॐ ॐ ॐ भूर् भुवः स्वः तत् सवितुर्वरेण्यं भर्गो देवस्य धीमहि धियो यो नः प्रचोदयात् ॐ ॐ भूर् भुवः स्वः तत् सवितुर्वरेण्यं भर्गो देवस्य धीमहि धियो यो नः प्रचोदयात् ॐ ॐ भूर् भुवः स्वः तत् सवितुर्वरेण्यं भर्गो देवस्य धीमहि धियो यो नः प्रचोदयात्."

As soon as Varun broke this news on social media, his friends and colleagues from the industry mourned the loss of the actor's aunt.

Sonam Kapoor commented, "Omg I'so so sorry vd." "My god! So sorryyy varun!! Deepest condolences," wrote Nushrat Bharucha. Malaika Arora posted, "Our condolences", along with a folded hands emoji.

Sophie Choudhry wrote, "So sorry for your loss VD. Love and prayers to the family. May her soul RIP🙏🏼😔." "So sorry for your loss Varun. May her soul rest in peace," read Sonal Chauhan's comment. Zoya Akhtar dropped a heart emoji under Varun's post. Mouni Roy wrote, "So so sorry for your loss."

Varun Dhawan is currently homebound owing to the COVID-19 lockdown. Speaking about work, the actor was last seen in Remo D'Souza's Street Dancer. His upcoming film is his dad David Dhawan's Coolie No 1, alongside Sara Ali Khan. The film is the remake of Govinda-Karisma Kapoor's 1995 film with the same name.

