Vicky Kaushal’s Childhood Pictures Shared By His Brother Sunny Kaushal Will Make You Go ‘Awww’!

Sunny Writes, 'Nothing Has Changed'

Sharing adorable pictures from their childhood, Sunny wished his brother a Happy Birthday and wrote "Nothing has changed. The photos moved from paper to phone, but nothing else has changed. You grew 6 feet tall from 2 feet, but nothing else has changed. We used to be cool and now we are very cool but nothing else has changed. I was left, you are right. See nothing else as changed. Happy birthday brother @vickykaushal09. Lots of love."

Vicky's Birthday Celebrations Are Low Key This Year

Due to the Coronavirus lockdown, Vicky's birthday celebrations are low-key this year. The actor shared that it's going to be a quiet birthday, spending quality time with his family, and catching up with friends over video calls.

Vicky Commits To Spending More Time With His Family

The Uri actor is committed to giving his family more of his time. The lockdown has helped him realize that from this point on he wants to spend ample time with them, eat meals with them, and not blame the fast-paced life for not being there with his family.

With Regard To Work..

With regard to work, Vicky will next be seen in Sardar Udham Singh, a biopic on the revolutionary freedom fighter who assassinated General O'Dwyer who was responsible for the Jallianwala Bagh attacks. The film has been directed by Shoojit Sircar, and is scheduled to release on January 15, 2021.