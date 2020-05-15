Vicky Kaushal On Birthday Celebrations As A Kid: 'It Was Just About Having A Good Time With Friends'

Vicky Kaushal On Celebrating Birthday Amid Lockdown

The actor told the tabloid, "I never thought that we'd be in a situation where things literally come to a standstill. Leave alone a birthday in lockdown, I never even imagined a lockdown before."

Vicky Shares His Fond Memories Of Celebrating His Birthday As A Kid

"There were no cell phones to take selfies and record the event, nor peer pressure to post them. It was just about having a good time with friends. Those simple days from my childhood are special," recalled the Uri star.

'Stay At Home', Urges The Actor

The actor believes that working birthdays are a good omen as they bring more work. However, given the current scenario, Vicky feels being safe at home is a luxury today. The actor told the tabloid, "Look at what people, who are away from home or don't have a home, are going through, including the frontline workers of the pandemic. By staying at home, we can help flatten the curve."

Vicky Admits He Isn't A Good Cook

However, he has learnt to flip an omelette during his quarantine time at home under the guidance of his brother, Sunny Kaushal. "I can, at best, whip up an omelette or a bhurji. But Sunny is a good cook, so I assist him," revealed the actor.

How Uri Turned Out To Be A Game Changer For Him

"Uri was a physically and emotionally draining film, so it feels good to see the way it resonated with the audience. The National Award was the cherry on top. I hope to keep working hard and connect with the audience. Give your best and leave the rest to destiny. Honesty is all that's needed," said the Masaan actor.

Vicky Kaushal On His Upcoming Films

Speaking about Ashwathama, he said, "We take it on the floors next year. Aditya and Ronnie are attempting something that has not been made in Bollywood before. It's ambitious and huge, I'm raring to start the journey."

Vicky is excited to team up with Shoojit Sircar for Uddham Singh, and said, "I always wanted to work with Shoojit da and Udham has been a memorable journey. It's in post-production now."

The actor also opened up about Karan Johar's Takht, and revealed, "It was a dream to be a part of this period-drama. I've admired the work of all the artistes who are a part of this film." He further added, "I switch from one character to another organically, through workshops, reading sessions and interactions with the team. Half of the work is done by them; I just have to concentrate on a character at a time, then move to the next."