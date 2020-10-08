Vir Das: I Hope Rhea Chakraborty's Lawyers Are Planning To Sue All Those Channels For Everything

Actor Vir Das is the latest celebrity to react to Rhea Chakraborty's bail, which was granted by the Bombay High Court on Wednesday (October 7, 2020), and the actor has come out in support of the Jalebi actress. Vir tweeted, "I hope Rhea's lawyers are planning to sue all those channels...for everything."

Vir took a major jibe at the news channels, who vilified Rhea when the CBI investigation was under process. In the last few months, many news channels received flak from netizens for not maintaining the code of conduct while practising journalism. While some journalists hounded Rhea on her way to the NCB office, others hurt the guard of her building.

In fact, Mumbai Police Deputy Commissioner Sangram Singh Nishandar also slammed media for their irresponsible behaviour and told ANI, "You cannot chase the vehicle of any celebrity, advocate or any person you wish to interview. You cannot endanger your life, the life of that person or normal people walking on the roads. It's an offence. We will take stern action, not only against the driver but against the person instigating, instructing the person to do such a chase."

Apart from Vir Das, celebrities like Taapsee Pannu, Anubhav Sinha, Hansal Mehta, Kanika Dhillon, Swara Bhasker, Soni Razdan, etc., came out in Rhea's support and supported the decision of Bombay High Court.

Coming back to Vir Das' tweet, it has received mixed response from netizens. While some slammed the actor-turned-comedian for supporting Rhea, others agreed with him and sounded worried for Rhea and her brother Showik.

Having said that, while Rhea has been granted bail, her brother Showik will stay in judicial custody.

