Ali Fazal Reveals If He Faced Any Racial Discrimination In The West!

Ali Fazal is one actor, who is striking a right balance between Bollywood and Hollywood. Recently, Ali appeared in Mirzapur 2, and broke the internet with his heart-winning performance in the web series, which is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. In his latest tete-a-tete with a leading daily, Ali opened up about working in the West, and addressed the difference between the two film industries.

Speaking about the difference between Bollywood and Hollywood, Ali said, "I think we have evolved a lot with time. In the last two years itself, we have catapulted a lot in Indian cinema. I remember when I was shooting for 'Victoria and Abdul', it was very different. 'Fast and Furious' was even more different. There is no comparison because their economy is different. Their budgets are huge."

Ali further stated that every Hollywood film that he has done has catered to 250 countries, and that too even before going to OTT. Speaking about his next Hollywood project Death In The Nile, which also stars Gal Gadot, Fazal said that the film's budget is 100 million dollar approximately. He also revealed Victoria and Abdul's budget, which was close to 40 million dollar budget.

"The comparisons are unfair but yes, the productions in India are getting better. I believe the more local we go, the more global we will become. The problem is that we have been aping the West for a large part of our process and that is where we lost our identities in the '90s. This you don't find in Tamil or Malayalam films; they remain true to their stories," added Fazal.

In the same interview, when Fazal was asked if he faced any racial discrimination in the West, he didn't give any concrete answer and said, "I don't know. Maybe it happened without me knowing or realising. I am still new to the game out there. I have only been part of one Oscar campaign."

