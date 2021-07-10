Ananya Panday's Grandmother Snehlata Passes Away Due To Prolonged Illness

Actor Chunky Panday's mother and Ananya Panday's grandmother, Snehlata, breathed her last on Saturday (July 10, 2021) due to prolonged illness. The news was confirmed by Neelam Kothari Soni who is a family friend of the Pandays.

She told indianexpress.com, "Yes, she passed away. God bless her soul."

According to a report in ETimes, Ananya who had stepped out earlier during the day for a professional commitment, rushed back to attend her grandmother's final rites. Chunky, Bhavna and their younger daughter Rysa were snapped arriving at Snehlata's residence. Later, Samir Soni and his wife Neelam Kothari Soni also visited Chunky's mother's house to pay their last respects.

This year on Women's Day, Ananya had posted a picture with her grandmother Snehlata and talked about her influence on her life.

She had written, "The epitome of grace, beauty, perseverance, humour, badass energy and boss woman vibes. my Dadi and Nani - happy Women's day to my best. and happy Women's day to all the lovely ladies out there - you are so very special and everything you need is right inside of you I love you guys u rock."

Earlier in an interview with ETimes, Chunky had shared about how his mother was his strong pillar of support during his struggling days in the film industry.

"I was selected to perform at the Impa Talent Contest around that time. Big names were associated with it. Subhash Ghai and Pehlaj Nilhani were among the judges in the contest where I had to perform. Just before my name was announced on stage I panicked and felt that I wasn't sure of myself anymore. I ran out of the Filmalaya studio and on an impulse called up my mom. Usually I never depend on others or lean on others for support but that day I felt I just had to speak to my mother," he was quoted as saying by the tabloid.

Chunky had continued, "There were no mobile phones in those days, so I went to a PCO. What if I got cast off again? The previous rejections had shattered me. I broke down saying I was just too nervous to go on stage and perform in front of all these people just to be rejected again. My mother was my pillar of support then. She urged me to go ahead and perform on stage saying, "If you don't do it today you will never be able to act all your life." Her words resonated in my mind and I went back to the studio once again and requested them to give me another chance."

"I had prepared a one-man-act and went on stage and performed. My mother's encouragement lent me a certain strength that carried me up that day. Within three months of the Impa Talent contest I signed my first movie. I still do not understand my impulse to call up my mother like that but thanks to her I am an actor today," the Saaho actor had told the tabloid.